2220 Knickerbocker Drive

Amenities

Wonderfully remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the East Forest Subdivision of East Charlotte. Oversized living & dining areas. Cozy rear den with a fireplace & built-in desk & bookcase. Eat-in kitchen has all appliances including range, refrigerator with ice-maker and dishwasher. Laundry room off of the kitchen. Large master bedroom on the main level with a walk-in closet & master bath. Second bedroom on the main level. Two large bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Beautifully refinished hardwoods on the main level & upstairs. New vinyl flooring in the kitchen & baths and new carpeting in the den. Rear patio. Rear utility storage. Fresh interior paint & new exterior vinyl siding. Convenient to schools, shopping and Downtown Charlotte.