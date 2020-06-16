All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

2220 Knickerbocker Drive

2220 Knickerbocker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2220 Knickerbocker Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Wonderfully remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the East Forest Subdivision of East Charlotte. Oversized living & dining areas. Cozy rear den with a fireplace & built-in desk & bookcase. Eat-in kitchen has all appliances including range, refrigerator with ice-maker and dishwasher. Laundry room off of the kitchen. Large master bedroom on the main level with a walk-in closet & master bath. Second bedroom on the main level. Two large bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Beautifully refinished hardwoods on the main level & upstairs. New vinyl flooring in the kitchen & baths and new carpeting in the den. Rear patio. Rear utility storage. Fresh interior paint & new exterior vinyl siding. Convenient to schools, shopping and Downtown Charlotte.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Knickerbocker Drive have any available units?
2220 Knickerbocker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 Knickerbocker Drive have?
Some of 2220 Knickerbocker Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Knickerbocker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Knickerbocker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Knickerbocker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Knickerbocker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2220 Knickerbocker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Knickerbocker Drive offers parking.
Does 2220 Knickerbocker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Knickerbocker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Knickerbocker Drive have a pool?
No, 2220 Knickerbocker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Knickerbocker Drive have accessible units?
No, 2220 Knickerbocker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Knickerbocker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 Knickerbocker Drive has units with dishwashers.
