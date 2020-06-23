220 Circle Avenue

Amenities
Perfect location near Uptown! Spacious entire upper level of two story duplex nestled among single family homes in a quiet neighborhood, two almost equally sized bedrooms separated by updated bath, large DR and LR. Price quoted is for occupant- $100 per month more per occupant over one. Yard work included in rent! Front porch with swing! Heart pine floors throughout. It's an older home but has a ton of charm and is in a great neighborhood. One year lease. Non-smoking & pet-free. OWNER/BROKER.