Charlotte, NC
220 Circle Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

220 Circle Avenue

220 Circle Ave · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Elizabeth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

220 Circle Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207
Elizabeth

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect location near Uptown! Spacious entire upper level of two story duplex nestled among single family homes in a quiet neighborhood, two almost equally sized bedrooms separated by updated bath, large DR and LR. Price quoted is for occupant- $100 per month more per occupant over one. Yard work included in rent! Front porch with swing! Heart pine floors throughout. It's an older home but has a ton of charm and is in a great neighborhood. One year lease. Non-smoking & pet-free. OWNER/BROKER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Circle Avenue have any available units?
220 Circle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Circle Avenue have?
Some of 220 Circle Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Circle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
220 Circle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Circle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Circle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 220 Circle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 220 Circle Avenue offers parking.
Does 220 Circle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Circle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Circle Avenue have a pool?
No, 220 Circle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 220 Circle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 220 Circle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Circle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Circle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
