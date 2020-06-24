2166 Winthrop Chase Drive

Amenities

4 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit townhome located in Abbotts Glen community.

Easy access to all major highways.

Formal living and dining area. Kitchen on back of home with large eat in area.

Washer and dryer located downstairs and 1/2 bath.

Upstairs has 4 good size bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 car garage

Water, trash and lawn included in rent

No pets

No smoking

Avail NOW



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.