Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2166 Winthrop Chase Drive

2166 Winthrop Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2166 Winthrop Chase Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit townhome located in Abbotts Glen community.
Easy access to all major highways.
Formal living and dining area. Kitchen on back of home with large eat in area.
Washer and dryer located downstairs and 1/2 bath.
Upstairs has 4 good size bedrooms and 2 baths.
1 car garage
Water, trash and lawn included in rent
No pets
No smoking
Avail NOW

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2166 Winthrop Chase Drive have any available units?
2166 Winthrop Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2166 Winthrop Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2166 Winthrop Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2166 Winthrop Chase Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2166 Winthrop Chase Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2166 Winthrop Chase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2166 Winthrop Chase Drive offers parking.
Does 2166 Winthrop Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2166 Winthrop Chase Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2166 Winthrop Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 2166 Winthrop Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2166 Winthrop Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 2166 Winthrop Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2166 Winthrop Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2166 Winthrop Chase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2166 Winthrop Chase Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2166 Winthrop Chase Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
