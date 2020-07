Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well kept 2 bedroom condo features all appliances, balcony & covered porch, fireplace in living room, formal living & dining room areas, breakfast bar and much more in a fantastic uptown location walking distance to uptown shopping/dining, and to the Panther's stadium as well as Knight's ballpark. Pet fee $300 per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.