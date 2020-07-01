215 S Gardner Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f70e2f4055 ----

215 S. Gardner- 2 Charlotte, NC 28208



***DISCLAIMER PICTURES TAKEN ARE MODEL UNIT PICTURES****



This completely remodeled 2BD/1BA Townhouse available for rent is truly amazing, to say the least! Located in the lovely smallwood neighborhood convenient to I-77, this townhome is within walking distance of the Johnson C. Smith University, close proximity to Bank of America Stadium and minutes from Uptown Charlotte.

This Gorgeous unit includes the following:



? Beautiful kitchen with appliances included for your comfort, plenty of counter top space, updated cabinets with tons of storage space. Definitely a cooks dream.

? Unit is equipped with its very own A/C and heating unit (all utilities are electric).

? Entire unit freshly painted in a lovely contemporary grey.

? Modern updated lighting.

.? Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.

* spacious Livingroom great for entertaining family and friends.

? Separate front and back entrances.

? Ample parking area is available in front of unit.



This property, being newly renovated and conveniently located close to downtown Charlotte, will only be available to those who act quickly! So schedule a showing today to see the unit or to get the process started for approval, submit a rental application immediately.



To submit a rental application or schedule a personal showing, please visit our website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com