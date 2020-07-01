All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
215 S Gardner Ave
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

215 S Gardner Ave

215 South Gardner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

215 South Gardner Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Smallwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f70e2f4055 ----
215 S. Gardner- 2 Charlotte, NC 28208

***DISCLAIMER PICTURES TAKEN ARE MODEL UNIT PICTURES****

This completely remodeled 2BD/1BA Townhouse available for rent is truly amazing, to say the least! Located in the lovely smallwood neighborhood convenient to I-77, this townhome is within walking distance of the Johnson C. Smith University, close proximity to Bank of America Stadium and minutes from Uptown Charlotte.
This Gorgeous unit includes the following:

? Beautiful kitchen with appliances included for your comfort, plenty of counter top space, updated cabinets with tons of storage space. Definitely a cooks dream.
? Unit is equipped with its very own A/C and heating unit (all utilities are electric).
? Entire unit freshly painted in a lovely contemporary grey.
? Modern updated lighting.
.? Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.
* spacious Livingroom great for entertaining family and friends.
? Separate front and back entrances.
? Ample parking area is available in front of unit.

This property, being newly renovated and conveniently located close to downtown Charlotte, will only be available to those who act quickly! So schedule a showing today to see the unit or to get the process started for approval, submit a rental application immediately.

To submit a rental application or schedule a personal showing, please visit our website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 S Gardner Ave have any available units?
215 S Gardner Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 S Gardner Ave have?
Some of 215 S Gardner Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 S Gardner Ave currently offering any rent specials?
215 S Gardner Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 S Gardner Ave pet-friendly?
No, 215 S Gardner Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 215 S Gardner Ave offer parking?
Yes, 215 S Gardner Ave offers parking.
Does 215 S Gardner Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 S Gardner Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 S Gardner Ave have a pool?
No, 215 S Gardner Ave does not have a pool.
Does 215 S Gardner Ave have accessible units?
No, 215 S Gardner Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 215 S Gardner Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 S Gardner Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

