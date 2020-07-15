All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:47 PM

214 Pharr St

214 Pharr Street · No Longer Available
Location

214 Pharr Street, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL SAVINGS: Get half off the first full months rent if the lease begins within two weeks of approval.

This adorable 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home, with new paint and new flooring in the downstairs living area, offers a great location...perfect for commuting--only minutes to N. Tryon Street and WT Harris Blvd!

Enter through the living room, into an open floorplan with wood laminate floors and a lighted ceiling fan. The dining area is open to the kitchen with double doors that open to the deck and backyard. The kitchen offers matching white appliances, an upgraded goose-neck faucet and light oak cabinets.

The bonus to this floor plan: a coveted first floor master suite! This nice-sized master features a walk-in closet and an on-suite bath with a beautifully, tiled combination tub and shower. Guest bedrooms are upstairs with a full bathroom and laundry room.

The backyard has fantastic space for entertaining and enjoying the great outdoors. It also features a small deck looking out into a thicket of trees for privacy and tranquility!

Walk to the light rail extension for easy access to Noda and Uptown! Less than 10 minutes to UNCC.

Located in the University area, you are only a short drive to excellent shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation, including Concord Mills!

Pets conditional. One non-aggressive pet under 50 lbs will be considered.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us today at 888-372-7528 for an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Pharr St have any available units?
214 Pharr St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 Pharr St have?
Some of 214 Pharr St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Pharr St currently offering any rent specials?
214 Pharr St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Pharr St pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Pharr St is pet friendly.
Does 214 Pharr St offer parking?
No, 214 Pharr St does not offer parking.
Does 214 Pharr St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Pharr St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Pharr St have a pool?
No, 214 Pharr St does not have a pool.
Does 214 Pharr St have accessible units?
No, 214 Pharr St does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Pharr St have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Pharr St does not have units with dishwashers.
