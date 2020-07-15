214 Pharr St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPECIAL SAVINGS: Get half off the first full months rent if the lease begins within two weeks of approval.



This adorable 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home, with new paint and new flooring in the downstairs living area, offers a great location...perfect for commuting--only minutes to N. Tryon Street and WT Harris Blvd!



Enter through the living room, into an open floorplan with wood laminate floors and a lighted ceiling fan. The dining area is open to the kitchen with double doors that open to the deck and backyard. The kitchen offers matching white appliances, an upgraded goose-neck faucet and light oak cabinets.



The bonus to this floor plan: a coveted first floor master suite! This nice-sized master features a walk-in closet and an on-suite bath with a beautifully, tiled combination tub and shower. Guest bedrooms are upstairs with a full bathroom and laundry room.



The backyard has fantastic space for entertaining and enjoying the great outdoors. It also features a small deck looking out into a thicket of trees for privacy and tranquility!



Walk to the light rail extension for easy access to Noda and Uptown! Less than 10 minutes to UNCC.



Located in the University area, you are only a short drive to excellent shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation, including Concord Mills!



Pets conditional. One non-aggressive pet under 50 lbs will be considered.



See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us today at 888-372-7528 for an appointment!