212 Bland Street

Amenities
Very spacious town home in fantastic location! Located in the heart of vibrant South End bars, breweries, restaurants and night life and only 2 blocks from the light rail system. Open kitchen and great room area. Gleaming hardwood floors on main living level. Large great room w/ fireplace and tons of sunlight. Open dining area. Upgraded kitchen w/ granite, Stainless Steel appliances, tons of storage and pantry. Upper level offers a large Master Suite w/ spacious bath and WIC. Large Secondary Bedroom w/ Private Bath & oversized closet. Bedroom/Office on lower level w Adjoining FULL bath. Oversized 1 Car Garage + 1 parking spot in driveway. Blocks to Bank of America Stadium and BB&T ballpark. Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of Charlotte's most walkable areas.