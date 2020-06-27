All apartments in Charlotte
Location

212 West Bland Street, Charlotte, NC 28203
The South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very spacious town home in fantastic location! Located in the heart of vibrant South End bars, breweries, restaurants and night life and only 2 blocks from the light rail system. Open kitchen and great room area. Gleaming hardwood floors on main living level. Large great room w/ fireplace and tons of sunlight. Open dining area. Upgraded kitchen w/ granite, Stainless Steel appliances, tons of storage and pantry. Upper level offers a large Master Suite w/ spacious bath and WIC. Large Secondary Bedroom w/ Private Bath & oversized closet. Bedroom/Office on lower level w Adjoining FULL bath. Oversized 1 Car Garage + 1 parking spot in driveway. Blocks to Bank of America Stadium and BB&T ballpark. Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of Charlotte's most walkable areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Bland Street have any available units?
212 Bland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Bland Street have?
Some of 212 Bland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Bland Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 Bland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Bland Street pet-friendly?
No, 212 Bland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 212 Bland Street offer parking?
Yes, 212 Bland Street offers parking.
Does 212 Bland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 Bland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Bland Street have a pool?
No, 212 Bland Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 Bland Street have accessible units?
No, 212 Bland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Bland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Bland Street has units with dishwashers.
