212 Bland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Very spacious town home in fantastic location! Located in the heart of vibrant South End bars, breweries, restaurants and night life and only 2 blocks from the light rail system. Open kitchen and great room area. Gleaming hardwood floors on main living level. Large great room w/ fireplace and tons of sunlight. Open dining area. Upgraded kitchen w/ granite, Stainless Steel appliances, tons of storage and pantry. Upper level offers a large Master Suite w/ spacious bath and WIC. Large Secondary Bedroom w/ Private Bath & oversized closet. Bedroom/Office on lower level w Adjoining FULL bath. Oversized 1 Car Garage + 1 parking spot in driveway. Blocks to Bank of America Stadium and BB&T ballpark. Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of Charlotte's most walkable areas.