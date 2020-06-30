All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2117 Speedwell Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2117 Speedwell Court
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

2117 Speedwell Court

2117 Speedwell Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2117 Speedwell Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home for Rent in Charlotte, NC off of Back Creek Church Rd. - Located in the University Area off of Back Creek Church Road in Back Creek Chase. This 2-Story Home 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Great Room, Den, and Loft Bonus Room. Kitchen with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, Dining area, Sliding glass door leading to large back yard with fence. Nice Brick patio area. Hardwood floors in the Great Room and den. There is a half wall separating the Den from the Great Room. Pedestal sink in the 1/2 bath. Nice Family Home!

From i-85. Exit 45 WT Harris-East to Hwy 49 North. TR Back Creek Church Road. TL into Back Creek Chase. TL on Wakerubin. TR on Speedwell. House is on the Left.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4150125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Speedwell Court have any available units?
2117 Speedwell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 Speedwell Court have?
Some of 2117 Speedwell Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 Speedwell Court currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Speedwell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Speedwell Court pet-friendly?
No, 2117 Speedwell Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2117 Speedwell Court offer parking?
Yes, 2117 Speedwell Court offers parking.
Does 2117 Speedwell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 Speedwell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Speedwell Court have a pool?
No, 2117 Speedwell Court does not have a pool.
Does 2117 Speedwell Court have accessible units?
No, 2117 Speedwell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Speedwell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 Speedwell Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte