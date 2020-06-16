2112 Lombardy Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This hot property is located in the highly sought-after Dilworth area, will not last long! If the words "charming craftsman bungalow" make your heart flutter, keep reading.



Built in 1936, this well-kept Dilworth home includes 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and plenty of space to make your own. Harwood flooring and ceramic tile are placed perfectly throughout the homes lving areas and master bedroom. This kitchen's white countertops balance the gorgeous deep cherrywood cabinetry. Had a long day? Take a relaxing bath in the master bedroom's garden tub. This bathroom features beautiful granite countertops, a modern style double vanity sink, and spacious walk in closet!



Greet friends and neighbors on the covered front porch, then head to the fenced backyard to entertain and enjoy the great Charlotte weather. Want to enjoy the outdoors in the shade? This home also features a screened in back porch!



This home also consists of a two-car garage backloading with a driveay.



Don't overlook this amazing LOCATION. Lombardy Circle is off of East Blvd and in close proximity to Fresh Market, The People’s Market, Caribou Coffee, Starbucks, Panera Bread, Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, Kid Cashew and more. This home is so close to Freedom Park, and Edgehill Park and Queens University of Charlotte are nearby.



Pets conditional. Sorry, no cats.



If you prefer to travel by bike, you're in luck. Biking is convenient as there are excellent bike lanes in the area.



Ready to move? Don't wait! Contact us today at 888-372-7528 for more info!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**