All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2112 Lombardy Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2112 Lombardy Circle
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:46 PM

2112 Lombardy Circle

2112 Lombardy Circle · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2112 Lombardy Circle, Charlotte, NC 28203
Freedom Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1747 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This hot property is located in the highly sought-after Dilworth area, will not last long! If the words "charming craftsman bungalow" make your heart flutter, keep reading.

Built in 1936, this well-kept Dilworth home includes 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and plenty of space to make your own. Harwood flooring and ceramic tile are placed perfectly throughout the homes lving areas and master bedroom. This kitchen's white countertops balance the gorgeous deep cherrywood cabinetry. Had a long day? Take a relaxing bath in the master bedroom's garden tub. This bathroom features beautiful granite countertops, a modern style double vanity sink, and spacious walk in closet!

Greet friends and neighbors on the covered front porch, then head to the fenced backyard to entertain and enjoy the great Charlotte weather. Want to enjoy the outdoors in the shade? This home also features a screened in back porch!

This home also consists of a two-car garage backloading with a driveay.

Don't overlook this amazing LOCATION. Lombardy Circle is off of East Blvd and in close proximity to Fresh Market, The People’s Market, Caribou Coffee, Starbucks, Panera Bread, Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, Kid Cashew and more. This home is so close to Freedom Park, and Edgehill Park and Queens University of Charlotte are nearby.

Pets conditional. Sorry, no cats.

If you prefer to travel by bike, you're in luck. Biking is convenient as there are excellent bike lanes in the area.

Ready to move? Don't wait! Contact us today at 888-372-7528 for more info!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Lombardy Circle have any available units?
2112 Lombardy Circle has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Lombardy Circle have?
Some of 2112 Lombardy Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Lombardy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Lombardy Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Lombardy Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Lombardy Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Lombardy Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Lombardy Circle does offer parking.
Does 2112 Lombardy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Lombardy Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Lombardy Circle have a pool?
No, 2112 Lombardy Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Lombardy Circle have accessible units?
No, 2112 Lombardy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Lombardy Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 Lombardy Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2112 Lombardy Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity