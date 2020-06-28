All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2107 Garabrandt Lane
Last updated October 5 2019 at 8:02 PM

2107 Garabrandt Lane

2107 Garabrandt Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2107 Garabrandt Ln, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
guest parking
Newer townhome in a wonderful location. Open floorplan, lots of sunlight, an amazing roof top balcony, large bedrooms, walk-in closets, and quality Kitchen aid appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Walk to all the best night life in Plaza Midwood and only 1.5 miles to center city. The home is technically located in Elizabeth and so it's zoned for the top schools in Charlotte. Some of city's best restaurants and breweries are within a few blocks and easily walkable. 2-car garage plus two addition spaces in driveway and lots of neighborhood guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Garabrandt Lane have any available units?
2107 Garabrandt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 Garabrandt Lane have?
Some of 2107 Garabrandt Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Garabrandt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Garabrandt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Garabrandt Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2107 Garabrandt Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2107 Garabrandt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2107 Garabrandt Lane offers parking.
Does 2107 Garabrandt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 Garabrandt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Garabrandt Lane have a pool?
No, 2107 Garabrandt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Garabrandt Lane have accessible units?
No, 2107 Garabrandt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Garabrandt Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 Garabrandt Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
