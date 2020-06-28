2107 Garabrandt Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Newer townhome in a wonderful location. Open floorplan, lots of sunlight, an amazing roof top balcony, large bedrooms, walk-in closets, and quality Kitchen aid appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Walk to all the best night life in Plaza Midwood and only 1.5 miles to center city. The home is technically located in Elizabeth and so it's zoned for the top schools in Charlotte. Some of city's best restaurants and breweries are within a few blocks and easily walkable. 2-car garage plus two addition spaces in driveway and lots of neighborhood guest parking.