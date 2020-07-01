All apartments in Charlotte
208 W Bland St.

208 West Bland Street · No Longer Available
Location

208 West Bland Street, Charlotte, NC 28203
The South End

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Story Brick Townhome in the heart of South End - 3 story brick townhome in the heart of South End! This fantastic home features 2 master suites, large office/den space on main level through the entryway, open floor plan with a cozy gas fireplace, gleaming hardwood floors, a breakfast bar, all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen & updated countertops. Right across the street from Hoppin', walking distance to SeoulFood, Craft, Lost and Found, Link and Pin, and MORE. Less than a mile to the Bank of America Stadium. 1 car garage, 1 driveway space + street parking. Come see why South End is the hottest neighborhood in Charlotte! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=F2whDagiAXL

(RLNE5341723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 W Bland St. have any available units?
208 W Bland St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 W Bland St. have?
Some of 208 W Bland St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 W Bland St. currently offering any rent specials?
208 W Bland St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 W Bland St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 W Bland St. is pet friendly.
Does 208 W Bland St. offer parking?
Yes, 208 W Bland St. offers parking.
Does 208 W Bland St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 W Bland St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 W Bland St. have a pool?
No, 208 W Bland St. does not have a pool.
Does 208 W Bland St. have accessible units?
No, 208 W Bland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 208 W Bland St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 W Bland St. does not have units with dishwashers.

