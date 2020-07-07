All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:02 AM

206 Tranquil Avenue

206 Tranquil Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

206 Tranquil Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209
Myers Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous home located in the well sought after Myers Park. Home features large living room with fireplace, perfect for those cold winter nights. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, beautiful stainless steel appliances, bar and built in wine rack. Separate dining area. Four spacious bedrooms located upstairs and all offer plenty of comfortable living space. Sit on the screened porch and enjoy the scenery. Large deck and fence yard. Basement for additional storage, parking and laundry. Please note, renters insurance is required. Pet fee is per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Tranquil Avenue have any available units?
206 Tranquil Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Tranquil Avenue have?
Some of 206 Tranquil Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Tranquil Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
206 Tranquil Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Tranquil Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Tranquil Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 206 Tranquil Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 206 Tranquil Avenue offers parking.
Does 206 Tranquil Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Tranquil Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Tranquil Avenue have a pool?
No, 206 Tranquil Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 206 Tranquil Avenue have accessible units?
No, 206 Tranquil Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Tranquil Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Tranquil Avenue has units with dishwashers.

