206 Tranquil Avenue

Gorgeous home located in the well sought after Myers Park. Home features large living room with fireplace, perfect for those cold winter nights. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, beautiful stainless steel appliances, bar and built in wine rack. Separate dining area. Four spacious bedrooms located upstairs and all offer plenty of comfortable living space. Sit on the screened porch and enjoy the scenery. Large deck and fence yard. Basement for additional storage, parking and laundry. Please note, renters insurance is required. Pet fee is per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.