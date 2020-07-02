2032 Coniston Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location, Location, Location! Charming Myers Park cottage located close to uptown and CMC Hospital. Level lot with ample back yard for outdoor activities. Site finished hardwood floors throughout the home into a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a gas range and built in refrigerator. Freshly painted interior makes this home in move-in condition. Outdoor deck the width of the home makes outdoor entertaining easy. Walk or bike to the King Street farmers market, Trader Joe's and restaurants.