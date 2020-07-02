All apartments in Charlotte
Location

2032 Coniston Place, Charlotte, NC 28207
Myers Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location! Charming Myers Park cottage located close to uptown and CMC Hospital. Level lot with ample back yard for outdoor activities. Site finished hardwood floors throughout the home into a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a gas range and built in refrigerator. Freshly painted interior makes this home in move-in condition. Outdoor deck the width of the home makes outdoor entertaining easy. Walk or bike to the King Street farmers market, Trader Joe's and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 Coniston Place have any available units?
2032 Coniston Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 Coniston Place have?
Some of 2032 Coniston Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 Coniston Place currently offering any rent specials?
2032 Coniston Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 Coniston Place pet-friendly?
No, 2032 Coniston Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2032 Coniston Place offer parking?
Yes, 2032 Coniston Place offers parking.
Does 2032 Coniston Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2032 Coniston Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 Coniston Place have a pool?
No, 2032 Coniston Place does not have a pool.
Does 2032 Coniston Place have accessible units?
No, 2032 Coniston Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 Coniston Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2032 Coniston Place has units with dishwashers.

