2022 Rush Wind Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

2022 Rush Wind Drive

2022 Rush Wind Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2022 Rush Wind Dr, Charlotte, NC 28206
Genesis Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Genesis Park 2 Bedroom Duplex - Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex located near I-77. This duplex has hardwood flooring, ceiling fans through out and electric baseboard heating. This home also includes W/D connections. Conveniently located by many restaurants, coffee shops, and shopping centers.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.ceiling fans through out and electric baseboard heating

(RLNE4670648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 Rush Wind Drive have any available units?
2022 Rush Wind Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2022 Rush Wind Drive have?
Some of 2022 Rush Wind Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 Rush Wind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Rush Wind Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Rush Wind Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2022 Rush Wind Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2022 Rush Wind Drive offer parking?
No, 2022 Rush Wind Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2022 Rush Wind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 Rush Wind Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Rush Wind Drive have a pool?
No, 2022 Rush Wind Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Rush Wind Drive have accessible units?
No, 2022 Rush Wind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Rush Wind Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2022 Rush Wind Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
