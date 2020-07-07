2022 Rush Wind Drive

Amenities
Genesis Park 2 Bedroom Duplex - Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex located near I-77. This duplex has hardwood flooring, ceiling fans through out and electric baseboard heating. This home also includes W/D connections. Conveniently located by many restaurants, coffee shops, and shopping centers.
*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.
**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.ceiling fans through out and electric baseboard heating
(RLNE4670648)