All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18

2021 Harvest Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Starmount Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2021 Harvest Ln, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
One Bedroom Condo With Great Location! - One bedroom condo with great location available for immediate move in. This home will not last long right off of Sharon lakes near light rail and shopping areas. Call to view this home today.

(RLNE5491719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18 have any available units?
2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18 currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18 pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18 offer parking?
No, 2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18 does not offer parking.
Does 2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18 have a pool?
No, 2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18 does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18 have accessible units?
No, 2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18 does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte