One Bedroom Condo With Great Location! - One bedroom condo with great location available for immediate move in. This home will not last long right off of Sharon lakes near light rail and shopping areas. Call to view this home today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18 have any available units?
2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18 currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Harvest Lane Unit #18 is not currently offering any rent specials.