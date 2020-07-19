All apartments in Charlotte
201 Neal Dr
201 Neal Dr

201 Neal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

201 Neal Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell South

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ranch Style 3 Bedroom 2 Bath and 2 car garage home . It's Located Close to N.Tryon and Old Concord Rd, University Blvd. Convenientley close to Shopping , Restaurants and I- 85 , within walking distance to the light rail ,perfect for the Driver and Non Driver of the Family.

Available for a Immediate Move - In.

This Awesome Home Features :

*Kitchen Equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances
*Family Room with Wood Burning Stove
*Sun room
*Granite
*Master bath with tiled walk in shower
*Master with large walk in closet
*Laundry Room
*Hardwood floors and tile
*Central air and heat
*2 car garage
*Driveway
*Very large fenced backyard
*All electric
*Well water

To schedule a Viewing please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also Vist our Website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings.

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.

Schools:

Legette Blythe Elementary
John M Alexander Middle
North Mecklenburg High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Neal Dr have any available units?
201 Neal Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Neal Dr have?
Some of 201 Neal Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Neal Dr currently offering any rent specials?
201 Neal Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Neal Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Neal Dr is pet friendly.
Does 201 Neal Dr offer parking?
Yes, 201 Neal Dr offers parking.
Does 201 Neal Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Neal Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Neal Dr have a pool?
No, 201 Neal Dr does not have a pool.
Does 201 Neal Dr have accessible units?
No, 201 Neal Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Neal Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Neal Dr has units with dishwashers.
