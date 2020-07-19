201 Neal Dr

Amenities
Ranch Style 3 Bedroom 2 Bath and 2 car garage home . It's Located Close to N.Tryon and Old Concord Rd, University Blvd. Convenientley close to Shopping , Restaurants and I- 85 , within walking distance to the light rail ,perfect for the Driver and Non Driver of the Family.
Available for a Immediate Move - In.
This Awesome Home Features :
*Kitchen Equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances
*Family Room with Wood Burning Stove
*Sun room
*Granite
*Master bath with tiled walk in shower
*Master with large walk in closet
*Laundry Room
*Hardwood floors and tile
*Central air and heat
*2 car garage
*Driveway
*Very large fenced backyard
*All electric
*Well water
To schedule a Viewing please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also Vist our Website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings.
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.
Schools:
Legette Blythe Elementary
John M Alexander Middle
North Mecklenburg High