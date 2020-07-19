201 Neal Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ranch Style 3 Bedroom 2 Bath and 2 car garage home . It's Located Close to N.Tryon and Old Concord Rd, University Blvd. Convenientley close to Shopping , Restaurants and I- 85 , within walking distance to the light rail ,perfect for the Driver and Non Driver of the Family.



Available for a Immediate Move - In.



This Awesome Home Features :



*Kitchen Equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances

*Family Room with Wood Burning Stove

*Sun room

*Granite

*Master bath with tiled walk in shower

*Master with large walk in closet

*Laundry Room

*Hardwood floors and tile

*Central air and heat

*2 car garage

*Driveway

*Very large fenced backyard

*All electric

*Well water



To schedule a Viewing please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also Vist our Website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings.



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.



Schools:



Legette Blythe Elementary

John M Alexander Middle

North Mecklenburg High