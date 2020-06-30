2005 Birchside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors new construction garage walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Never Been Lived In Luxury Home! Townes of Oakhurst-Must See! - Brand NEW Construction!! This luxury, end unit townhome has never been lived in. Be the first to occupy this stunning new build. Unique to the neighborhood because this home sits next to only one other and no back or side neighbors. Rare in this community.



Inside, you are greeted with an open floor plan, gourmet chef's kitchen with large center island, 42'' white shaker cabinets, SS appliances and custom backsplash, gleaming hardwoods, abundant natural light and that's just the main level!



Upstairs there are three spacious bedrooms. The master has a large walk in closet, trey ceiling and overlooks the pond and serene natural area. Other bedrooms are also great size with walk in closet space. Laundry area includes washer/dryer.



In the basement you have storage options as well as a rec room or work out area. Possibilities are endless. 2 car garage out back and street parking. 4 miles from Uptown and close to all of the areas hottest hang out spots!



(RLNE5342794)