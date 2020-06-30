All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

2005 Birchside Drive

2005 Birchside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Birchside Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Never Been Lived In Luxury Home! Townes of Oakhurst-Must See! - Brand NEW Construction!! This luxury, end unit townhome has never been lived in. Be the first to occupy this stunning new build. Unique to the neighborhood because this home sits next to only one other and no back or side neighbors. Rare in this community.

Inside, you are greeted with an open floor plan, gourmet chef's kitchen with large center island, 42'' white shaker cabinets, SS appliances and custom backsplash, gleaming hardwoods, abundant natural light and that's just the main level!

Upstairs there are three spacious bedrooms. The master has a large walk in closet, trey ceiling and overlooks the pond and serene natural area. Other bedrooms are also great size with walk in closet space. Laundry area includes washer/dryer.

In the basement you have storage options as well as a rec room or work out area. Possibilities are endless. 2 car garage out back and street parking. 4 miles from Uptown and close to all of the areas hottest hang out spots!

(RLNE5342794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Birchside Drive have any available units?
2005 Birchside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 Birchside Drive have?
Some of 2005 Birchside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Birchside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Birchside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Birchside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Birchside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2005 Birchside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2005 Birchside Drive offers parking.
Does 2005 Birchside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2005 Birchside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Birchside Drive have a pool?
No, 2005 Birchside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Birchside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2005 Birchside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Birchside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Birchside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

