Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Townhome for lease in Dilworth. Just off East Blvd, this home offers the feel of a single family with the convenience and lifestyle of a townhome. Home offers 10' ceilings, all hardwoods, 19' barrel vaulted ceiling in the master bdrm, loft access to a 400 square foot rooftop terrace, 2 car garage and open kitchen/LR area. Walkability to all the East Blvd offers...including Freedom Park.