All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1929 Terrybrook Ln - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1929 Terrybrook Ln - 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1929 Terrybrook Ln - 2

1929 Terrybrook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1929 Terrybrook Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come See This Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex.It is Located Near E. Sugar Creek Rd and The Plaza. Close to Shopping and I-85, Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.

Available for a February 5, 2019 Move In .

This Charming Duplex Features:

*Kitchen with Fridge & Stove
*Living Room
*Washer and Dryer Connections
*Window A/C Units are needed
*Hardwood Floors Through Out
*Driveway

At This Great Price it WONT LAST !! To Schedule a Appointment Please Contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also Visit our Website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings .

NO PETS ALLOWED!

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Schools:

Shamrock Elementary
Eastway Middle
Garinger High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 Terrybrook Ln - 2 have any available units?
1929 Terrybrook Ln - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1929 Terrybrook Ln - 2 have?
Some of 1929 Terrybrook Ln - 2's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 Terrybrook Ln - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Terrybrook Ln - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Terrybrook Ln - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1929 Terrybrook Ln - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1929 Terrybrook Ln - 2 offer parking?
No, 1929 Terrybrook Ln - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1929 Terrybrook Ln - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 Terrybrook Ln - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 Terrybrook Ln - 2 have a pool?
No, 1929 Terrybrook Ln - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1929 Terrybrook Ln - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1929 Terrybrook Ln - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 Terrybrook Ln - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1929 Terrybrook Ln - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte