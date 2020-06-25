All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:36 AM

1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive

1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Sunset Road

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This 4 BR, 3 bath home is located on a cul-de-sac lot in Elizabeth Oaks subdivision in North Charlotte. It has an open floor plan with 2213 s.f. Great for entertaining! Kitchen has tons of counter space and dark wood cabinetry, an extra-long breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and butler pantry. Open to a large great room and spacious dining area. Great for entertaining! All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has an extra-large walk-in closet; master bath has dual-sink vanities and garden tub/shower combo. All bedrooms are good-sized. Convenient location is less than 15 minutes to center city/uptown, Northlake Mall, UNCC and Concord Mills!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive have any available units?
1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive have?
Some of 1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive offer parking?
No, 1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive have a pool?
No, 1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte