1917 Carpenter Cabin Drive

This 4 BR, 3 bath home is located on a cul-de-sac lot in Elizabeth Oaks subdivision in North Charlotte. It has an open floor plan with 2213 s.f. Great for entertaining! Kitchen has tons of counter space and dark wood cabinetry, an extra-long breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and butler pantry. Open to a large great room and spacious dining area. Great for entertaining! All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has an extra-large walk-in closet; master bath has dual-sink vanities and garden tub/shower combo. All bedrooms are good-sized. Convenient location is less than 15 minutes to center city/uptown, Northlake Mall, UNCC and Concord Mills!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.