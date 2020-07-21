1916 Northbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BRICK RANCH IN ESTABLISHED "NORTHWOOD ESTATES" COMMUNITY; This Beautiful home has been renovated and ready to move in. NEW WINDOWS, NEW CABINETS, NEW COUNTER TOPS, NEW FLOORING, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES, NEW TILE AROUND TUB, NEW TUB & Fresh Paint. Living Area opens to the Kitchen, that includes Stainless Steel Microwave, Stove , Dishwasher and Refrigerator. Hardwoods throughout Main Living Area and Bedrooms. Front Bedroom w/ private access to bath + two additional bedrooms. Middle bedroom OR DEN w/ French Doors opens to private fenced backyard. Home also has an attached garage w/ additional storage space/room at rear of garage. Conveniently located to all major highways, Huntersville, Concord and Northlake Mall Area for Entertainment, Restaurants & Shopping.