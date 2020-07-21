All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1916 Northbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1916 Northbrook Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:36 PM

1916 Northbrook Drive

1916 Northbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1916 Northbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Firestone - Garden Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRICK RANCH IN ESTABLISHED "NORTHWOOD ESTATES" COMMUNITY; This Beautiful home has been renovated and ready to move in. NEW WINDOWS, NEW CABINETS, NEW COUNTER TOPS, NEW FLOORING, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES, NEW TILE AROUND TUB, NEW TUB & Fresh Paint. Living Area opens to the Kitchen, that includes Stainless Steel Microwave, Stove , Dishwasher and Refrigerator. Hardwoods throughout Main Living Area and Bedrooms. Front Bedroom w/ private access to bath + two additional bedrooms. Middle bedroom OR DEN w/ French Doors opens to private fenced backyard. Home also has an attached garage w/ additional storage space/room at rear of garage. Conveniently located to all major highways, Huntersville, Concord and Northlake Mall Area for Entertainment, Restaurants & Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Northbrook Drive have any available units?
1916 Northbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 Northbrook Drive have?
Some of 1916 Northbrook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Northbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Northbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Northbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Northbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1916 Northbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Northbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 1916 Northbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Northbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Northbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1916 Northbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Northbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1916 Northbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Northbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 Northbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Summit on Central
3143 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte