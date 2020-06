Amenities

Fantastic location very close to uptown and southend. Lawn maintenance included in rent. Just completed new bathroom, great looking hardwoods, includes washer/dryer. Neat and clean apartment with backyard area. Come see, you will not be disappointed. Very competitive price for comparable rents in area.