Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

This cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood of Charlotte! With a spacious living room that includes a fireplace adjacent to the open kitchen, this home has a welcoming atmosphere. The 3 bedrooms have hardwood floors that go throughout the home. This home also includes a back deck perfect for entertaining! Convenient to uptown Charlotte with a close neighborhood feel, this home is in the perfect location!