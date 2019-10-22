1908 Savannah Hills Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Freshly Painted 2 story with Hardwood and Wood-style Plank Ceramic Tiles in desirable Matthews. Close to shopping, dining, and the Siskey YMCA. Large kitchen with open floor-plan, 42" Maple Cabinets, Exotic Granite Counter Tops with Tile Back-splash, 60/40 Under Mount Sink and Wood Plank style Ceramic Floor Tiles. Great Room with gas log fireplace. Laundry room pantry combo. Large bedrooms on the second level. Master Bedroom has his and her Walk-in Closets, Quartz Vanity Top with Rectangle under mount Sinks, Garden Tub and Shower. All bedrooms have walk-in Closets. Open loft area/Bonus Room. Pre-Finished Wood and Wood Plank Style Ceramic Floor Tiles thru out the house.