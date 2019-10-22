All apartments in Charlotte
1908 Savannah Hills Drive

1908 Savannah Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Savannah Hills Drive, Charlotte, NC 28105
Providence Estates East

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Freshly Painted 2 story with Hardwood and Wood-style Plank Ceramic Tiles in desirable Matthews. Close to shopping, dining, and the Siskey YMCA. Large kitchen with open floor-plan, 42" Maple Cabinets, Exotic Granite Counter Tops with Tile Back-splash, 60/40 Under Mount Sink and Wood Plank style Ceramic Floor Tiles. Great Room with gas log fireplace. Laundry room pantry combo. Large bedrooms on the second level. Master Bedroom has his and her Walk-in Closets, Quartz Vanity Top with Rectangle under mount Sinks, Garden Tub and Shower. All bedrooms have walk-in Closets. Open loft area/Bonus Room. Pre-Finished Wood and Wood Plank Style Ceramic Floor Tiles thru out the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Savannah Hills Drive have any available units?
1908 Savannah Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Savannah Hills Drive have?
Some of 1908 Savannah Hills Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Savannah Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Savannah Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Savannah Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1908 Savannah Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1908 Savannah Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 1908 Savannah Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1908 Savannah Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 Savannah Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Savannah Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 1908 Savannah Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Savannah Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 1908 Savannah Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Savannah Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 Savannah Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
