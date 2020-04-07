1903 Kenilworth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar elevator parking garage internet access

Immaculate 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in the heart of Dilworth! For those looking for move-in ready luxury - look no further! Hardwood floors, granite countertops, carpet in the bedroom, and washer dryer included - you won't want to miss this unit! Building secured. Gated underground covered parking. Within walking distance to over 25 restaurants, retail stores, and parks. 2 min to the coffee shop! You'll be able to quickly access the greenway, buy groceries, shop to your heart's content and run everyday errands without getting in a car. 1.5mi to the center city, 1.2mi to Dowd YMCA, .3mi to Carolinas Medical Center, .3mi to Dilworth Latta Park, .5mi to Freedom Park & greenway. Less that 1 mile to the light rail. FREE water/sewer and internet!