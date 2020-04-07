All apartments in Charlotte
1903 Kenilworth Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:33 PM

1903 Kenilworth Avenue

1903 Kenilworth Avenue · (704) 907-4131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1903 Kenilworth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Immaculate 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in the heart of Dilworth! For those looking for move-in ready luxury - look no further! Hardwood floors, granite countertops, carpet in the bedroom, and washer dryer included - you won't want to miss this unit! Building secured. Gated underground covered parking. Within walking distance to over 25 restaurants, retail stores, and parks. 2 min to the coffee shop! You'll be able to quickly access the greenway, buy groceries, shop to your heart's content and run everyday errands without getting in a car. 1.5mi to the center city, 1.2mi to Dowd YMCA, .3mi to Carolinas Medical Center, .3mi to Dilworth Latta Park, .5mi to Freedom Park & greenway. Less that 1 mile to the light rail. FREE water/sewer and internet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Kenilworth Avenue have any available units?
1903 Kenilworth Avenue has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1903 Kenilworth Avenue have?
Some of 1903 Kenilworth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 Kenilworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Kenilworth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Kenilworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1903 Kenilworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1903 Kenilworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1903 Kenilworth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1903 Kenilworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1903 Kenilworth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Kenilworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1903 Kenilworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1903 Kenilworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1903 Kenilworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Kenilworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 Kenilworth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
