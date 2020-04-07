1903 Kenilworth Avenue

Amenities
Immaculate 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in the heart of Dilworth! For those looking for move-in ready luxury - look no further! Hardwood floors, granite countertops, carpet in the bedroom, and washer dryer included - you won't want to miss this unit! Building secured. Gated underground covered parking. Within walking distance to over 25 restaurants, retail stores, and parks. 2 min to the coffee shop! You'll be able to quickly access the greenway, buy groceries, shop to your heart's content and run everyday errands without getting in a car. 1.5mi to the center city, 1.2mi to Dowd YMCA, .3mi to Carolinas Medical Center, .3mi to Dilworth Latta Park, .5mi to Freedom Park & greenway. Less that 1 mile to the light rail. FREE water/sewer and internet!