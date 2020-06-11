Amenities

1903 Kenilworth Ave Unit 111 Available 02/15/19 Immaculate 1 Bedroom in Dilworth! - Immaculate 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in the heart of Dilworth! For those looking for move-in ready luxury - look no further! Hardwood floors, granite countertops, carpet in the bedroom, and washer dryer included - you won't want to miss this unit! Located in Dilworth Walk - walking distance from CMC hospital, Dilworth area shops, bars, restaurants and Harris Teeter. Minutes from Uptown! Short term options available.



