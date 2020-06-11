All apartments in Charlotte
1903 Kenilworth Ave Unit 111
1903 Kenilworth Ave Unit 111

1903 Kenilworth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1903 Kenilworth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
carpet
Property Amenities
1903 Kenilworth Ave Unit 111 Available 02/15/19 Immaculate 1 Bedroom in Dilworth! - Immaculate 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in the heart of Dilworth! For those looking for move-in ready luxury - look no further! Hardwood floors, granite countertops, carpet in the bedroom, and washer dryer included - you won't want to miss this unit! Located in Dilworth Walk - walking distance from CMC hospital, Dilworth area shops, bars, restaurants and Harris Teeter. Minutes from Uptown! Short term options available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Kenilworth Ave Unit 111 have any available units?
1903 Kenilworth Ave Unit 111 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1903 Kenilworth Ave Unit 111 have?
Some of 1903 Kenilworth Ave Unit 111's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 Kenilworth Ave Unit 111 currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Kenilworth Ave Unit 111 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Kenilworth Ave Unit 111 pet-friendly?
No, 1903 Kenilworth Ave Unit 111 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1903 Kenilworth Ave Unit 111 offer parking?
No, 1903 Kenilworth Ave Unit 111 does not offer parking.
Does 1903 Kenilworth Ave Unit 111 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1903 Kenilworth Ave Unit 111 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Kenilworth Ave Unit 111 have a pool?
No, 1903 Kenilworth Ave Unit 111 does not have a pool.
Does 1903 Kenilworth Ave Unit 111 have accessible units?
No, 1903 Kenilworth Ave Unit 111 does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Kenilworth Ave Unit 111 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1903 Kenilworth Ave Unit 111 does not have units with dishwashers.
