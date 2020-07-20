Amenities

1864 Birch Heights Court Available 06/16/19 Beautiful townhome in University Heights - Beautiful townhome with neutral colors and woods floors throughout. Dining room, large family room, double master suites with recently renovated private baths and lots of closets. Covered front porch, fenced yard with patio and outside storage closet. Community pool, water/trash/sewer included. Stainless steel appliances, stove/convection oven, dishwasher, refrig to remaim. Washer and dryer provided but not guaranteed for future repairs. Reasonable pets with $300 fee per pet. Washer and dryer included and in good condition, but not warranted.



