Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

1864 Birch Heights Court

1864 Birch Heights Court · No Longer Available
Location

1864 Birch Heights Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1864 Birch Heights Court Available 06/16/19 Beautiful townhome in University Heights - Beautiful townhome with neutral colors and woods floors throughout. Dining room, large family room, double master suites with recently renovated private baths and lots of closets. Covered front porch, fenced yard with patio and outside storage closet. Community pool, water/trash/sewer included. Stainless steel appliances, stove/convection oven, dishwasher, refrig to remaim. Washer and dryer provided but not guaranteed for future repairs. Reasonable pets with $300 fee per pet. Washer and dryer included and in good condition, but not warranted.

(RLNE2375553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1864 Birch Heights Court have any available units?
1864 Birch Heights Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1864 Birch Heights Court have?
Some of 1864 Birch Heights Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1864 Birch Heights Court currently offering any rent specials?
1864 Birch Heights Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1864 Birch Heights Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1864 Birch Heights Court is pet friendly.
Does 1864 Birch Heights Court offer parking?
No, 1864 Birch Heights Court does not offer parking.
Does 1864 Birch Heights Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1864 Birch Heights Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1864 Birch Heights Court have a pool?
Yes, 1864 Birch Heights Court has a pool.
Does 1864 Birch Heights Court have accessible units?
No, 1864 Birch Heights Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1864 Birch Heights Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1864 Birch Heights Court has units with dishwashers.
