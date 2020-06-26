All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
1839 J Julian Lane
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:01 PM

1839 J Julian Lane

1839 J Julian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1839 J Julian Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

Quaint 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom, condo in the Northampton community!!! The home features a large family room with wood burning fireplace and a balcony deck, a dining room with ceiling fan, kitchen with range, refrigerator & ample cabinet space, a laundry closet with washer & dryer, a master suite with a private, full bathroom & walk-in closet, a guest bedroom, and a full hall bath. Convenient to I-85, Freedom Drive, walking distance to grocery stores, restaurants, and bus stops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 J Julian Lane have any available units?
1839 J Julian Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1839 J Julian Lane have?
Some of 1839 J Julian Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1839 J Julian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1839 J Julian Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 J Julian Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1839 J Julian Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1839 J Julian Lane offer parking?
No, 1839 J Julian Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1839 J Julian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1839 J Julian Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 J Julian Lane have a pool?
No, 1839 J Julian Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1839 J Julian Lane have accessible units?
No, 1839 J Julian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 J Julian Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1839 J Julian Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
