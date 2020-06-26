1839 J Julian Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”



Quaint 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom, condo in the Northampton community!!! The home features a large family room with wood burning fireplace and a balcony deck, a dining room with ceiling fan, kitchen with range, refrigerator & ample cabinet space, a laundry closet with washer & dryer, a master suite with a private, full bathroom & walk-in closet, a guest bedroom, and a full hall bath. Convenient to I-85, Freedom Drive, walking distance to grocery stores, restaurants, and bus stops.