1822 Lela Avenue

1822 Lela Avenue · (704) 927-5477
Location

1822 Lela Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1822 Lela Avenue · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1216 sqft

Amenities

bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
1822 Lela Ave - Great Wesley Heights townhome close to Uptown, bars, restaurants, Greenway, Panther's Stadium, all the Freemore West amenities and so much more. This 2 bed 2 bath charmer has a great layout for entertaining and living. Both upstairs bedrooms have a private bath! The enclosed courtyard overlooks the common area and gets lots of light. Have a BBQ and roll right out to the green space! Enjoy strolling the historic Wesley Heights neighborhood but with all the conveniences of a newer built home. There is Greenway access right outside of the community for any and all outdoor activities or head to Uptown/Panther's games. Call with any questions!

(RLNE3404617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 Lela Avenue have any available units?
1822 Lela Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1822 Lela Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1822 Lela Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 Lela Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1822 Lela Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1822 Lela Avenue offer parking?
No, 1822 Lela Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1822 Lela Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 Lela Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 Lela Avenue have a pool?
No, 1822 Lela Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1822 Lela Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1822 Lela Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 Lela Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 Lela Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1822 Lela Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1822 Lela Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
