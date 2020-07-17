1822 Lela Avenue

Amenities

1822 Lela Ave - Great Wesley Heights townhome close to Uptown, bars, restaurants, Greenway, Panther's Stadium, all the Freemore West amenities and so much more. This 2 bed 2 bath charmer has a great layout for entertaining and living. Both upstairs bedrooms have a private bath! The enclosed courtyard overlooks the common area and gets lots of light. Have a BBQ and roll right out to the green space! Enjoy strolling the historic Wesley Heights neighborhood but with all the conveniences of a newer built home. There is Greenway access right outside of the community for any and all outdoor activities or head to Uptown/Panther's games. Call with any questions!



(RLNE3404617)