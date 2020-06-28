1807 Fleetwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

FANTASTIC Home w/ 2 Car Attached Garage Just 1.5 Mile From PANTHER STADIUM. Warm & Inviting Big Open Floor Plan with Lots of Natural Light. Stainless Steel Appliances Granite Countertops and Hardwood Floors. Large Master Bath has Double Sinks & Most Importantly LARGE CLOSETS!!!! Enjoy Carefree Living In This Terrific New Neighborhood just 2 miles from TRADE and TRYON with all the shops and dining of Uptown Charlotte.