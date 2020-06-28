All apartments in Charlotte
1807 Fleetwood Drive
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:08 PM

1807 Fleetwood Drive

1807 Fleetwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1807 Fleetwood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FANTASTIC Home w/ 2 Car Attached Garage Just 1.5 Mile From PANTHER STADIUM. Warm & Inviting Big Open Floor Plan with Lots of Natural Light. Stainless Steel Appliances Granite Countertops and Hardwood Floors. Large Master Bath has Double Sinks & Most Importantly LARGE CLOSETS!!!! Enjoy Carefree Living In This Terrific New Neighborhood just 2 miles from TRADE and TRYON with all the shops and dining of Uptown Charlotte.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Fleetwood Drive have any available units?
1807 Fleetwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 Fleetwood Drive have?
Some of 1807 Fleetwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Fleetwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Fleetwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Fleetwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1807 Fleetwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1807 Fleetwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Fleetwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1807 Fleetwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1807 Fleetwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Fleetwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1807 Fleetwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Fleetwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1807 Fleetwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Fleetwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 Fleetwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
