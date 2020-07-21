All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1801 Tyvola Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1801 Tyvola Rd.
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

1801 Tyvola Rd.

1801 Tyvola Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1801 Tyvola Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Madison Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Renovated Mid Century Brick Ranch in Madison Park - Subdivision: Madison Park
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Year Built: 1957
Parking: Driveway
Pets: Yes with owner approval and pet fee
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Pinewood Elem., Sedgefield Middle, Myers Park High

This fully renovated mid-century modern home features a spacious living room with decorative fireplace, brand new kitchen with sleek shaker cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room and laundry room with counter and cabinet. Master bedroom has good size closet and private full bath. 2 good size secondary bedrooms and full bath in hall with large shower. The home also has a screened back patio and large, flat fenced back yard. Located on Tyvola Rd. near South Blvd. Close to South Park Area, South End, Dilworth and Uptown. Visit local eateries, shops and breweries within minutes. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1995 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.

(RLNE5111263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Tyvola Rd. have any available units?
1801 Tyvola Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Tyvola Rd. have?
Some of 1801 Tyvola Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Tyvola Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Tyvola Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Tyvola Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Tyvola Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Tyvola Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Tyvola Rd. offers parking.
Does 1801 Tyvola Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Tyvola Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Tyvola Rd. have a pool?
No, 1801 Tyvola Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Tyvola Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1801 Tyvola Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Tyvola Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Tyvola Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte