1801 Tyvola Rd.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully Renovated Mid Century Brick Ranch in Madison Park - Subdivision: Madison Park

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1957

Parking: Driveway

Pets: Yes with owner approval and pet fee

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Pinewood Elem., Sedgefield Middle, Myers Park High



This fully renovated mid-century modern home features a spacious living room with decorative fireplace, brand new kitchen with sleek shaker cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room and laundry room with counter and cabinet. Master bedroom has good size closet and private full bath. 2 good size secondary bedrooms and full bath in hall with large shower. The home also has a screened back patio and large, flat fenced back yard. Located on Tyvola Rd. near South Blvd. Close to South Park Area, South End, Dilworth and Uptown. Visit local eateries, shops and breweries within minutes. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1995 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.



(RLNE5111263)