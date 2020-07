Amenities

garage stainless steel pool clubhouse fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

3 Bedroom with 2 Car Garage In Ballantyne - Located in Southampton Commons is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 car garage. Eat-in Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and opens to living room with gas log fireplace. Formal dining room and office/4th bedroom downstairs. Master suite is very spacious with his and her closets, double vanity sink, garden tub and sperate shower.

Community features include clubhouse and pool.



(RLNE2302077)