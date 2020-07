Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Fantastic Townhome in university area-UNCC - Property Id: 12907



Great property near the university, interstate, stores, restaurants, light rail, and etc. 2 master bedrooms, each with

separate baths, ceiling fans, insulated windows and storm door that will lock from the outside, sought after area, front porch and rear patio. Lease It Now!!!

No Pets Allowed



