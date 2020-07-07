1723 Burgin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming bungalow in a cul-de-sac in the Midwood area! An inviting front porch welcomes you into this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with lots of character. Features include gleaming wood laminate floors, crown molding, a gorgeous fireplace and TV niche in the living area, detailed wainscoting in the dining room, and ceramic tile floors in the bathrooms. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite-look counters and modern lighting. Enjoy the outdoors on the patio. The fenced pet area is a great exercise option for the four-legged member of your family! Close proximity to Uptown makes for an easy commute and easy access to amazing shopping, dining, entertainment, recreation and nightlife! Only a short drive to the Charlotte Country Club!

Pets conditional.