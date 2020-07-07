All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1723 Burgin Street
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

1723 Burgin Street

1723 Burgin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1723 Burgin Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming bungalow in a cul-de-sac in the Midwood area! An inviting front porch welcomes you into this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with lots of character. Features include gleaming wood laminate floors, crown molding, a gorgeous fireplace and TV niche in the living area, detailed wainscoting in the dining room, and ceramic tile floors in the bathrooms. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite-look counters and modern lighting. Enjoy the outdoors on the patio. The fenced pet area is a great exercise option for the four-legged member of your family! Close proximity to Uptown makes for an easy commute and easy access to amazing shopping, dining, entertainment, recreation and nightlife! Only a short drive to the Charlotte Country Club!
Pets conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 Burgin Street have any available units?
1723 Burgin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 Burgin Street have?
Some of 1723 Burgin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 Burgin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1723 Burgin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 Burgin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 Burgin Street is pet friendly.
Does 1723 Burgin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1723 Burgin Street offers parking.
Does 1723 Burgin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 Burgin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 Burgin Street have a pool?
No, 1723 Burgin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1723 Burgin Street have accessible units?
No, 1723 Burgin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 Burgin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 Burgin Street does not have units with dishwashers.

