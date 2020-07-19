All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 17219 Cambridge Woods Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
17219 Cambridge Woods Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17219 Cambridge Woods Court

17219 Cambridge Woods Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17219 Cambridge Woods Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great Home in Ballantyne on a cul-de-sac street. Walking distance to schools.
Downstairs: Updated kitchen has new granite counter tops, newer floors, 42 inch maple cabinets, recessed led lighting, beautiful mosaic back splash & opens up to the great room w/fireplace. Spacious sun room/office with lots of natural light & built in work station. Dining room has new floors. Half bath w/large closet.
Upstairs: 4 bedrooms + large bonus room with closet that can be used as 5th BR, Laundry. 2 full baths with dual sinks. Master bedroom has a gorgeous custom closet.
Freshly painted, Big fenced yard. 2 car garage.
Close to Shopping, Restaurants & Schools! Enjoy the lifestyle of this neighborhood that has a social committee, swim team & fun events throughout the year. Amenities include pool, basketball court and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17219 Cambridge Woods Court have any available units?
17219 Cambridge Woods Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 17219 Cambridge Woods Court have?
Some of 17219 Cambridge Woods Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17219 Cambridge Woods Court currently offering any rent specials?
17219 Cambridge Woods Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17219 Cambridge Woods Court pet-friendly?
No, 17219 Cambridge Woods Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 17219 Cambridge Woods Court offer parking?
Yes, 17219 Cambridge Woods Court offers parking.
Does 17219 Cambridge Woods Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17219 Cambridge Woods Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17219 Cambridge Woods Court have a pool?
Yes, 17219 Cambridge Woods Court has a pool.
Does 17219 Cambridge Woods Court have accessible units?
No, 17219 Cambridge Woods Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17219 Cambridge Woods Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17219 Cambridge Woods Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte