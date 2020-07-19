17219 Cambridge Woods Court

Amenities
Great Home in Ballantyne on a cul-de-sac street. Walking distance to schools.
Downstairs: Updated kitchen has new granite counter tops, newer floors, 42 inch maple cabinets, recessed led lighting, beautiful mosaic back splash & opens up to the great room w/fireplace. Spacious sun room/office with lots of natural light & built in work station. Dining room has new floors. Half bath w/large closet.
Upstairs: 4 bedrooms + large bonus room with closet that can be used as 5th BR, Laundry. 2 full baths with dual sinks. Master bedroom has a gorgeous custom closet.
Freshly painted, Big fenced yard. 2 car garage.
Close to Shopping, Restaurants & Schools! Enjoy the lifestyle of this neighborhood that has a social committee, swim team & fun events throughout the year. Amenities include pool, basketball court and playground.