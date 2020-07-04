All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:50 AM

1715 Evergreen Drive

1715 Evergreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1715 Evergreen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Bryant Park Neighborhood which is in walking distance to Rhino and Pinkys, and 1 mile from BOA stadium. Great room with open floor plan. Built in TV shelving in the great room with surround sound in the ceiling. Dining room features built in industrial shelving and custom lighting. Beatutiful kitchen which features all stainless steel appliances, gas stove, pantry, and granite countertops. Kitchen island with custom pendant lighting. Chalk paint accent wall in kitchen. Custom Hunter Douglas shutters throughout entire house. Nest door bell and thermostats. Hardwood on first floor and carpet upstairs. Washer and dryer included. Master bedroom has tray ceiling and walk in custom California closet with shelving and drawers. Lots of storage throughout. Private 2 car parking pad in rear on townhome with patio for entertaining. Avaialble for move in on 5/16/20.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 5/16/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Evergreen Drive have any available units?
1715 Evergreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Evergreen Drive have?
Some of 1715 Evergreen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Evergreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Evergreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Evergreen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 Evergreen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1715 Evergreen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Evergreen Drive offers parking.
Does 1715 Evergreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1715 Evergreen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Evergreen Drive have a pool?
No, 1715 Evergreen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Evergreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1715 Evergreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Evergreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Evergreen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

