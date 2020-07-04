1715 Evergreen Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Bryant Park Neighborhood which is in walking distance to Rhino and Pinkys, and 1 mile from BOA stadium. Great room with open floor plan. Built in TV shelving in the great room with surround sound in the ceiling. Dining room features built in industrial shelving and custom lighting. Beatutiful kitchen which features all stainless steel appliances, gas stove, pantry, and granite countertops. Kitchen island with custom pendant lighting. Chalk paint accent wall in kitchen. Custom Hunter Douglas shutters throughout entire house. Nest door bell and thermostats. Hardwood on first floor and carpet upstairs. Washer and dryer included. Master bedroom has tray ceiling and walk in custom California closet with shelving and drawers. Lots of storage throughout. Private 2 car parking pad in rear on townhome with patio for entertaining. Avaialble for move in on 5/16/20.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 5/16/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.