Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1705 Harrill St - 1

1705 Harrill Street · No Longer Available
Location

1705 Harrill Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come view this Newly Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. It's Located in the Belmont area of Charlotte. Just minutes away from Uptown and 2 blocks away from Cordelia Park. Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.

Available for a February 15, 2019 Move - In.

This Adorable Duplex Features:

*Living room
*Kitchen with Refrigerator & Stove
*Hardwood Floors Throughout
*Washer And Dryer Connections
*Central Air & Heat
*Jack & Jill Bathroom
*Lawn care & Trash is Included

At this AWESOME Price, This Property WILL NOT LAST!!! To Schedule a Viewing Please Contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also Visit our Website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings.

We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

PETS ALLOWED!

Pet Disclaimer: All owners do not approve pets. This is done on a case by case basis. Please ask the Leasing agent. If a pet is approved, there is a $350 pet deposit non-refundable PER Pet and there is an additional Monthly Pet Fee of $25 Per Pet.

Schools:

Hamilton Street Elementary School
Walter G Byers Middle School
West Charlotte High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Harrill St - 1 have any available units?
1705 Harrill St - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 Harrill St - 1 have?
Some of 1705 Harrill St - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Harrill St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Harrill St - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Harrill St - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Harrill St - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Harrill St - 1 offer parking?
No, 1705 Harrill St - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1705 Harrill St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Harrill St - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Harrill St - 1 have a pool?
No, 1705 Harrill St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Harrill St - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1705 Harrill St - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Harrill St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 Harrill St - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
