1705 Harrill St - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come view this Newly Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. It's Located in the Belmont area of Charlotte. Just minutes away from Uptown and 2 blocks away from Cordelia Park. Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.



Available for a February 15, 2019 Move - In.



This Adorable Duplex Features:



*Living room

*Kitchen with Refrigerator & Stove

*Hardwood Floors Throughout

*Washer And Dryer Connections

*Central Air & Heat

*Jack & Jill Bathroom

*Lawn care & Trash is Included



At this AWESOME Price, This Property WILL NOT LAST!!! To Schedule a Viewing Please Contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also Visit our Website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings.



We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



PETS ALLOWED!



Pet Disclaimer: All owners do not approve pets. This is done on a case by case basis. Please ask the Leasing agent. If a pet is approved, there is a $350 pet deposit non-refundable PER Pet and there is an additional Monthly Pet Fee of $25 Per Pet.



Schools:



Hamilton Street Elementary School

Walter G Byers Middle School

West Charlotte High School