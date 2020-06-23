1705 Harrill St - 1

Amenities
Come view this Newly Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. It's Located in the Belmont area of Charlotte. Just minutes away from Uptown and 2 blocks away from Cordelia Park. Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.
Available for a February 15, 2019 Move - In.
This Adorable Duplex Features:
*Living room
*Kitchen with Refrigerator & Stove
*Hardwood Floors Throughout
*Washer And Dryer Connections
*Central Air & Heat
*Jack & Jill Bathroom
*Lawn care & Trash is Included
At this AWESOME Price, This Property WILL NOT LAST!!! To Schedule a Viewing Please Contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also Visit our Website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings.
We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
PETS ALLOWED!
Pet Disclaimer: All owners do not approve pets. This is done on a case by case basis. Please ask the Leasing agent. If a pet is approved, there is a $350 pet deposit non-refundable PER Pet and there is an additional Monthly Pet Fee of $25 Per Pet.
Schools:
Hamilton Street Elementary School
Walter G Byers Middle School
West Charlotte High School