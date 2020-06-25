All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 20 2020 at 11:05 PM

1702 Burgin Street

1702 Burgin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1702 Burgin Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
hot tub
Check out this modern bungalow with an excellent location near Plaza Midwood!

This beautiful floorplan is accented with hardwood flooring. A cozy fireplace and built-ins punctuate the family room. The galley kitchen features a comfortable, user-friendly configuration that makes cooking and clean-up a breeze. Pine stain cabinetry with with upgraded pulls offer excellent storage. All major appliances are included! Entertaining is easy—the kitchen overlooks the dining area accented with upgraded lighting.

Two secondary bedrooms and a full bath complete the lower level. Upstairs, the master suite offers complete privacy as the only bedroom on the upper level! The spa-like master bath features a garden tub and separate shower.

Enjoy the beautiful Charlotte weather from the screened sunroom with deck—includes patio furniture and fire pit! The outdoor shed provide excellent additional storage space.

Close to all the excitement in Noda and Plaza Midwood. Only 10 minutes to UNCC and 20 minutes to Uptown! Close to several parks, including Reedy Creek Nature Preserve, for hours of outdoor recreation.

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Burgin Street have any available units?
1702 Burgin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 Burgin Street have?
Some of 1702 Burgin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 Burgin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Burgin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Burgin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702 Burgin Street is pet friendly.
Does 1702 Burgin Street offer parking?
No, 1702 Burgin Street does not offer parking.
Does 1702 Burgin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Burgin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Burgin Street have a pool?
No, 1702 Burgin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Burgin Street have accessible units?
No, 1702 Burgin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Burgin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 Burgin Street does not have units with dishwashers.

