1702 Burgin Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fire pit hot tub

Check out this modern bungalow with an excellent location near Plaza Midwood!



This beautiful floorplan is accented with hardwood flooring. A cozy fireplace and built-ins punctuate the family room. The galley kitchen features a comfortable, user-friendly configuration that makes cooking and clean-up a breeze. Pine stain cabinetry with with upgraded pulls offer excellent storage. All major appliances are included! Entertaining is easy—the kitchen overlooks the dining area accented with upgraded lighting.



Two secondary bedrooms and a full bath complete the lower level. Upstairs, the master suite offers complete privacy as the only bedroom on the upper level! The spa-like master bath features a garden tub and separate shower.



Enjoy the beautiful Charlotte weather from the screened sunroom with deck—includes patio furniture and fire pit! The outdoor shed provide excellent additional storage space.



Close to all the excitement in Noda and Plaza Midwood. Only 10 minutes to UNCC and 20 minutes to Uptown! Close to several parks, including Reedy Creek Nature Preserve, for hours of outdoor recreation.



Pets conditional.



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**