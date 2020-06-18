1701 Masonic Drive

Amenities

Plaza Midwood Home is in excellent condition. Located right across the street from Briar Creek Greenway. Definitely worth a look.



Call or Text today before this one is gone! Home is located off The Plaza and Central Ave In the quiet and well established Country Club Village neighborhood of Plaza Midwood. This is a very private and comfortable Home.



Set up an easy Self-Tour Preview of the Property, Go to Rently.com or copy the following link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



Link: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1566788?source=marketing



Click the following link for video tour: https://youtu.be/h1EJ4_iLb5Q



Apply online by going to www.carolinaips.com



Check Out the Amenities This Home Has To Offer You:

*Quiet, well established neighborhood

*Beautiful Hardwood Floors

*3 Bedrooms/1.5 Bathrooms

*Updated Kitchen - Ample Cabinet and Counter Space

*Kitchen Open to Living/Dining Room

*Central Heat and AC

*Pet friendly

*Off street Parking

*Briar Creek Greenway Right Across the Street

*Excellent, Clean Condition

*Flat, Partially Fenced Lot, Mature Trees, Private

*Convenient to Uptown, shopping, Central Ave and 10th and Independence Blvd.



According to CMS Public Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: Elementary: Shamrock Gardens Elementary; Middle: Eastway Middle School; High: Garinger High School (user to verify with school district as we cannot guarantee accuracy and moving boundary lines) Other terms and conditions: Minimum 1 year lease term. Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $1,325 quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.