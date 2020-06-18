All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:38 PM

1701 Masonic Drive

1701 Masonic Drive · (980) 223-5700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1701 Masonic Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
Plaza Midwood Home is in excellent condition. Located right across the street from Briar Creek Greenway. Definitely worth a look.

Call or Text today before this one is gone! Home is located off The Plaza and Central Ave In the quiet and well established Country Club Village neighborhood of Plaza Midwood. This is a very private and comfortable Home.

Set up an easy Self-Tour Preview of the Property, Go to Rently.com or copy the following link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Link: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1566788?source=marketing

Click the following link for video tour: https://youtu.be/h1EJ4_iLb5Q

Apply online by going to www.carolinaips.com

Check Out the Amenities This Home Has To Offer You:
*Quiet, well established neighborhood
*Beautiful Hardwood Floors
*3 Bedrooms/1.5 Bathrooms
*Updated Kitchen - Ample Cabinet and Counter Space
*Kitchen Open to Living/Dining Room
*Central Heat and AC
*Pet friendly
*Off street Parking
*Briar Creek Greenway Right Across the Street
*Excellent, Clean Condition
*Flat, Partially Fenced Lot, Mature Trees, Private
*Convenient to Uptown, shopping, Central Ave and 10th and Independence Blvd.

According to CMS Public Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: Elementary: Shamrock Gardens Elementary; Middle: Eastway Middle School; High: Garinger High School (user to verify with school district as we cannot guarantee accuracy and moving boundary lines) Other terms and conditions: Minimum 1 year lease term. Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $1,325 quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Masonic Drive have any available units?
1701 Masonic Drive has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Masonic Drive have?
Some of 1701 Masonic Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Masonic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Masonic Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Masonic Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Masonic Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Masonic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Masonic Drive does offer parking.
Does 1701 Masonic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Masonic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Masonic Drive have a pool?
No, 1701 Masonic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Masonic Drive have accessible units?
No, 1701 Masonic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Masonic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Masonic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
