Charlotte, NC
16822 Dunaverty Place
Last updated August 9 2019

Location

16822 Dunaverty Place, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available soon is this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhouse with 2 car garage in the Ardrey Kell Village neighborhood of Charlotte. This townhouse is convenient to a number of restaurants and retail locations in the Ballantyne area. Hardwood floors are featured throughout the main level. The living room has a gas fireplace and is open to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a tile back splash. All of the bedrooms are spacious and have walk in closets. The master bathroom has double sinks, walk in shower, and garden tub. This home has a laundry room with full size washer and dryer included. There is a community pool as well. Good credit and excellent rental history required. This is a non-smoking home and renters insurance is required. One small pet may be allowed with a one time, non-refundable pet fee of $200. This home is available for move in August 24th at only $1795 per month and will rent quickly. This home is currently occupied so call in advance to schedule a showing.

Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, and water/sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16822 Dunaverty Place have any available units?
16822 Dunaverty Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 16822 Dunaverty Place have?
Some of 16822 Dunaverty Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16822 Dunaverty Place currently offering any rent specials?
16822 Dunaverty Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16822 Dunaverty Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 16822 Dunaverty Place is pet friendly.
Does 16822 Dunaverty Place offer parking?
Yes, 16822 Dunaverty Place offers parking.
Does 16822 Dunaverty Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16822 Dunaverty Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16822 Dunaverty Place have a pool?
Yes, 16822 Dunaverty Place has a pool.
Does 16822 Dunaverty Place have accessible units?
No, 16822 Dunaverty Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16822 Dunaverty Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16822 Dunaverty Place has units with dishwashers.
