16822 Dunaverty Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available soon is this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhouse with 2 car garage in the Ardrey Kell Village neighborhood of Charlotte. This townhouse is convenient to a number of restaurants and retail locations in the Ballantyne area. Hardwood floors are featured throughout the main level. The living room has a gas fireplace and is open to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a tile back splash. All of the bedrooms are spacious and have walk in closets. The master bathroom has double sinks, walk in shower, and garden tub. This home has a laundry room with full size washer and dryer included. There is a community pool as well. Good credit and excellent rental history required. This is a non-smoking home and renters insurance is required. One small pet may be allowed with a one time, non-refundable pet fee of $200. This home is available for move in August 24th at only $1795 per month and will rent quickly. This home is currently occupied so call in advance to schedule a showing.



Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, and water/sewer.