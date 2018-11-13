All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:08 PM

16713 Dunaverty Place

16713 Dunaverty Place · No Longer Available
Location

16713 Dunaverty Place, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Great Town Home !!
Beautiful Unit townhouse in highly desirable Enclave at Ardrey Kell. Features hardwood/laminate floors on main level, tile in bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms. Granite tops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen, upgraded cabinetry throughout, gas fireplace in living room, dining area. Dual vanity, walk-in shower and garden tub in MBA. Large secondary rooms and plenty of closet space. Enclosed private backyard includes gas grill for entertaining. Two car garage. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and schools. Community pool. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16713 Dunaverty Place have any available units?
16713 Dunaverty Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 16713 Dunaverty Place have?
Some of 16713 Dunaverty Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16713 Dunaverty Place currently offering any rent specials?
16713 Dunaverty Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16713 Dunaverty Place pet-friendly?
No, 16713 Dunaverty Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 16713 Dunaverty Place offer parking?
Yes, 16713 Dunaverty Place offers parking.
Does 16713 Dunaverty Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16713 Dunaverty Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16713 Dunaverty Place have a pool?
Yes, 16713 Dunaverty Place has a pool.
Does 16713 Dunaverty Place have accessible units?
No, 16713 Dunaverty Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16713 Dunaverty Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16713 Dunaverty Place has units with dishwashers.

