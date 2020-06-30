1620 Rembert Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator

3 bedroom near the Music factory - Property Id: 226900



Near the music factory, cul-de-sac location with fenced yard with direct views of uptown Charlotte. Bordered by only two neighbors on the side (no house in the back). Freshly painted and new floors. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and kitchen ready for a new tenant.

Sandwiched between Uptown and the newly built Brightwalk community

Application and credit check is required

No Pets Allowed



