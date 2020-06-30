1620 Rembert Ct

Amenities
3 bedroom near the Music factory - Property Id: 226900
Near the music factory, cul-de-sac location with fenced yard with direct views of uptown Charlotte. Bordered by only two neighbors on the side (no house in the back). Freshly painted and new floors. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and kitchen ready for a new tenant.
Sandwiched between Uptown and the newly built Brightwalk community
Application and credit check is required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226900
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5574622)