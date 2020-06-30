All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1620 Rembert Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1620 Rembert Ct
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

1620 Rembert Ct

1620 Rembert Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1620 Rembert Court, Charlotte, NC 28206
Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom near the Music factory - Property Id: 226900

Near the music factory, cul-de-sac location with fenced yard with direct views of uptown Charlotte. Bordered by only two neighbors on the side (no house in the back). Freshly painted and new floors. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and kitchen ready for a new tenant.
Sandwiched between Uptown and the newly built Brightwalk community
Application and credit check is required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226900
Property Id 226900

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5574622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Rembert Ct have any available units?
1620 Rembert Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Rembert Ct have?
Some of 1620 Rembert Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Rembert Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Rembert Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Rembert Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1620 Rembert Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1620 Rembert Ct offer parking?
No, 1620 Rembert Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1620 Rembert Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 Rembert Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Rembert Ct have a pool?
No, 1620 Rembert Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Rembert Ct have accessible units?
No, 1620 Rembert Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Rembert Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 Rembert Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte