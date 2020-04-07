Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

1614 Hamilton Street Available 06/01/20 Greenville 3 Bedroom House - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located minutes away from Uptown, NoDa and Plaza Midwood! Easy access to I-277, I-77, and I-85. Kitchen includes stove, fridge and dishwasher. Wood flooring and carpet. This home is a must see!



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE3785427)