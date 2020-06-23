All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
1608 Sumter Avenue
1608 Sumter Avenue

1608 Sumter Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Sumter Ave, Charlotte, NC 28208
Seversville

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Right Outside of Uptown, Single Family Charmer for Immediate Lease! - Lovely and move in ready! This adorable home has been completely renovated from top to bottom. Rich hardwood floors, ceramic tile in the kitchen, architectural details, custom shower and bathroom remodel, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms and great size living room right outside of Center City Charlotte! Where else can you find that? Large, privacy fence is great for entertaining and summer BBQ's! Call today to set your appointment! 704-814-0461.

(RLNE3559693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Sumter Avenue have any available units?
1608 Sumter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Sumter Avenue have?
Some of 1608 Sumter Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Sumter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Sumter Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Sumter Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 Sumter Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1608 Sumter Avenue offer parking?
No, 1608 Sumter Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Sumter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Sumter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Sumter Avenue have a pool?
No, 1608 Sumter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Sumter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1608 Sumter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Sumter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Sumter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
