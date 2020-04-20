All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

1603 Pecan Avenue

1603 Pecan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Pecan Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1603 Pecan Avenue Available 10/15/19 1 Bedroom Duplex in Plaza Midwood - This is a nicely renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex. Mud room when you walk in with a cute welcome chalk board. Kitchen has sleek white cabinets and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, cook top stove, dishwasher. Finished hardwood flooring throughout. Stackable washer and dryer (warranted). This home has a nice private back yard and side patio. One of a kind duplex that you will not find in this area, 4 blocks from stores and restaurants.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE4081024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Pecan Avenue have any available units?
1603 Pecan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 Pecan Avenue have?
Some of 1603 Pecan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Pecan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Pecan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Pecan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1603 Pecan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1603 Pecan Avenue offer parking?
No, 1603 Pecan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1603 Pecan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 Pecan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Pecan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1603 Pecan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Pecan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1603 Pecan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Pecan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 Pecan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
