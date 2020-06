Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in historic Wesley Heights just outside of uptown and near I-77, JCSU, Johnson & Wales, Panthers stadium and more. Walk to the new trolley, off leash dog park at Frazier Park, uptown sports venues, breweries, restaurants and more. New fresh paint and flooring. Open floorplan with kitchen bar height island. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter, one car garage, lots of closet space, secured building entrance and more.