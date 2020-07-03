15622 King Louis Court

Amenities
So much space in this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome; features 2 living spaces w/large Bonus room on 1st floor & Greatroom on Main (2nd floor). 1st Floor Bedroom w/attached full bath; 2 large bedrooms on 3rd floor (both could be Masters). Carpet & Vinyl plank flooring 2018; Newer paint. Kitchen features gas stove, Stainless Steel Appliances and lots of cabinet space. Bonus Room host extra bar/entertainment area with beverage fridge, sink, cabinetry & also has a gas fireplace. Parking for 2 cars on rear driveway; additional parking front of property on street. Community Pool & Playground.