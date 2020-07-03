All apartments in Charlotte
15622 King Louis Court

15622 King Louis Court · No Longer Available
Location

15622 King Louis Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
So much space in this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome; features 2 living spaces w/large Bonus room on 1st floor & Greatroom on Main (2nd floor). 1st Floor Bedroom w/attached full bath; 2 large bedrooms on 3rd floor (both could be Masters). Carpet & Vinyl plank flooring 2018; Newer paint. Kitchen features gas stove, Stainless Steel Appliances and lots of cabinet space. Bonus Room host extra bar/entertainment area with beverage fridge, sink, cabinetry & also has a gas fireplace. Parking for 2 cars on rear driveway; additional parking front of property on street. Community Pool & Playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15622 King Louis Court have any available units?
15622 King Louis Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15622 King Louis Court have?
Some of 15622 King Louis Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15622 King Louis Court currently offering any rent specials?
15622 King Louis Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15622 King Louis Court pet-friendly?
No, 15622 King Louis Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 15622 King Louis Court offer parking?
Yes, 15622 King Louis Court offers parking.
Does 15622 King Louis Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15622 King Louis Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15622 King Louis Court have a pool?
Yes, 15622 King Louis Court has a pool.
Does 15622 King Louis Court have accessible units?
No, 15622 King Louis Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15622 King Louis Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15622 King Louis Court has units with dishwashers.
