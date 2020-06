Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhouse located in Ballantyne area with easy access to I485. New wood floor on first and second level. Office on first level. Extra space in garage for staorage. Second level has great room and kitchen. Two bedrooms on thrid floor.

Great schools, convenience to shopping and dinning.