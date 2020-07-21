15445 Prescott Hill Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Large home on great lot in Heart of Ballantyne! The backyard is private with mature landscaping and a fire pit with pavers. Right off the breakfast nook is a large, covered, and screened in patio with recessed lighting and two ceiling fans. This home features a guest bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, an office/formal living area, large dining room with a butlers pantry to lead into the open kitchen with an island, and a large great room with built-ins around the gas fireplace. Upstairs includes a master suite with a separate tub/shower, two guest bedrooms that share a huge hall bath with dual sinks, a bonus room, laundry room, and either a playroom or 5th bedroom. Washer/dryer stay with the home!