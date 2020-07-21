All apartments in Charlotte
15445 Prescott Hill Avenue

15445 Prescott Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15445 Prescott Hill Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large home on great lot in Heart of Ballantyne! The backyard is private with mature landscaping and a fire pit with pavers. Right off the breakfast nook is a large, covered, and screened in patio with recessed lighting and two ceiling fans. This home features a guest bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, an office/formal living area, large dining room with a butlers pantry to lead into the open kitchen with an island, and a large great room with built-ins around the gas fireplace. Upstairs includes a master suite with a separate tub/shower, two guest bedrooms that share a huge hall bath with dual sinks, a bonus room, laundry room, and either a playroom or 5th bedroom. Washer/dryer stay with the home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15445 Prescott Hill Avenue have any available units?
15445 Prescott Hill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15445 Prescott Hill Avenue have?
Some of 15445 Prescott Hill Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15445 Prescott Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15445 Prescott Hill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15445 Prescott Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15445 Prescott Hill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 15445 Prescott Hill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15445 Prescott Hill Avenue offers parking.
Does 15445 Prescott Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15445 Prescott Hill Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15445 Prescott Hill Avenue have a pool?
No, 15445 Prescott Hill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15445 Prescott Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15445 Prescott Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15445 Prescott Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15445 Prescott Hill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
