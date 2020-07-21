All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 15318 De Havilland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
15318 De Havilland Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:13 PM

15318 De Havilland Drive

15318 Dehavilland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Steele Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15318 Dehavilland Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious updated home boasts 3 Beds/2.5 Baths and an expansive floorplan with plenty of upgrades! The living area features architectural details surrounding the fireplace and transitions seamlessly into a large updated kitchen which includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Your delicious home cooked meals can be served either in the formal dining room or the breakfast room. Upstairs you will find generous sized bedrooms which share an updated bathroom. The master on-suite has a separate shower, dual sinks, and a garden tub that can be used to soak away the stresses of the day! The large fenced backyard is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15318 De Havilland Drive have any available units?
15318 De Havilland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15318 De Havilland Drive have?
Some of 15318 De Havilland Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15318 De Havilland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15318 De Havilland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15318 De Havilland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15318 De Havilland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15318 De Havilland Drive offer parking?
No, 15318 De Havilland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15318 De Havilland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15318 De Havilland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15318 De Havilland Drive have a pool?
No, 15318 De Havilland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15318 De Havilland Drive have accessible units?
No, 15318 De Havilland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15318 De Havilland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15318 De Havilland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte