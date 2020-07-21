15318 De Havilland Drive

Amenities

This spacious updated home boasts 3 Beds/2.5 Baths and an expansive floorplan with plenty of upgrades! The living area features architectural details surrounding the fireplace and transitions seamlessly into a large updated kitchen which includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Your delicious home cooked meals can be served either in the formal dining room or the breakfast room. Upstairs you will find generous sized bedrooms which share an updated bathroom. The master on-suite has a separate shower, dual sinks, and a garden tub that can be used to soak away the stresses of the day! The large fenced backyard is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

